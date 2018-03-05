Tutor, 80, charged after young girl sexually assaulted: Police
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 5:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 5:34PM EST
Toronto police have charged an 80-year-old suspect after a 12-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted at her tutor’s home.
A man was tutoring the girl at his home on Feb. 28. Investigators allege that while she was there, she was sexually assaulted.
Police said a suspect was arrested on Monday.
Sivalingam Vallipuram, 80, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
None of the charges have been proven in court.