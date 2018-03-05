

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged an 80-year-old suspect after a 12-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted at her tutor’s home.

A man was tutoring the girl at his home on Feb. 28. Investigators allege that while she was there, she was sexually assaulted.

Police said a suspect was arrested on Monday.

Sivalingam Vallipuram, 80, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

None of the charges have been proven in court.