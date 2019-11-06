

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A spokesman for the City of Toronto says the producers of a TV show have cancelled the shoot of a violent scene on a Toronto street where a brutal attack left 10 people dead.

Brad Ross says the decision followed complaints by a community that was traumatized last year by what has become known as the Yonge Street van attack.

"The Boys," a show produced by Amazon Prime, is currently shooting its second season in Toronto.

Ross says the city will be reviewing their processes to make sure that film permits take into consideration violent crimes have taken place in certain locations.

He says Toronto's reputation as a film-friendly city is important, and officials will continue to work with producers to find suitable locations for similar scenes.

Alek Minassian, the man accused in the van attack, is facing trial in February 2020 on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 6, 2019.