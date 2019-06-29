

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Six people including a twelve-year-old were hurt early Saturday morning when a tractor trailer smashed through the concrete median separating the eastbound from the westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Mississauga, ensnaring a number of eastbound cars.

Peel Paramedics say they were called to the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Dixie Road at 1:48 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a transport truck smashing through a median and heading into oncoming traffic.

Emergency crews arrived to find the transport truck and several other cars tangled in concrete from the truck ploughing through the median.

Paramedics said six people were taken to hospital, three of them in serious condition.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one of the victims was a 12-year-old who is now in life-threatening condition.

A male driver was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving at the scene.

Schmidt says the Special Investigations Unit is now probing the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU is called to any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.