There are two winning tickets from Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot that were sold in Ontario, the OLG says.

The Lotto Max Jackpot of $25 million was split two ways in Ontario, with the two purchasers of the winning tickets in Kingston and Brampton.

“Check your tickets, Ontario! There are two winning tickets for the $25 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from last night’s draw,” a press release from the OLG reads in part.

In addition, the OLG is notifying the public of undeclared tickets sold in other regions in the province. These include an Encore ticket worth $100,000 sold in Kitchener, and a $70 million Lotto Max ticket from a Feb. 20, 2024 draw that was sold in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The OLG says that Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.9 billion since 2009, including over 100 jackpot wins and over 800 maxmillion prizes.

The draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.