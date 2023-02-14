Two 14-year-old boys have been taken into custody after a toy gun was located during a weapons call at a Scarborough high school on Tuesday morning.

The initial call to attend Woburn Collegiate Institute near Ellesmere Road and Markham Road for reports of a person with a gun came in just after 10 a.m.

Police, however, lifted the lockdown about an hour later and said that "all was in order." Nearby Woburn Junior Public School was also placed under lockdown due to the police investigation, but that order has also been lifted.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Alex Li told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon that officers attended the school and located and arrested two male suspects. He added that officers also recovered a toy cap gun.

The suspects, who are students at the school, were charged with mischief.

"We, as law enforcement officers, we treat every threat seriously. And whether it's a toy cap gun or real gun, we're going to treat that incident the same way, which is a threat," he said.