Two-alarm fire breaks out at a home in Brampton
A fire broke out on July 19 at a new home in Brampton, near Chinguacousy Road and Williams Parkway. (Michael Nguyeen/CP24)
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2023 6:05AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2023 6:46AM EDT
Firefighters are battling a stubborn two-alarm fire in southwest Brampton.
The fire broke out at a new home at 331 Valleyway Dr., which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Wiilliams Parkway.
The rear of structure has since collapsed.
It is not known if the residence was occupied, but it appears that the building was under construction.
Brampton Fire and Emergency Services along with Peel Regional Police are on scene.
More to come. This is a developing story.