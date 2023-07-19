Firefighters are battling a stubborn two-alarm fire in southwest Brampton.

The fire broke out at a new home at 331 Valleyway Dr., which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Wiilliams Parkway.

The rear of structure has since collapsed.

It is not known if the residence was occupied, but it appears that the building was under construction.

Brampton Fire and Emergency Services along with Peel Regional Police are on scene.

More to come. This is a developing story.