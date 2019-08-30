

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire at a highrise in Scarborough.

The blaze broke out on the 14th floor of a building on Bridletowne Circle, located near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire says heavy smoke was seen in the stairwell when crews arrived.

The fire was located on a balcony and is now out.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.