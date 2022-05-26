An SUV was stolen from a driveway in Brampton Thursday evening by two armed men, Peel police said.

The carjacking happened in the area of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said two men with a weapon approached a person on their driveway and took their black Honda CRV.

The vehicle has a licence plate of CDMJ 238.

Police said no one was physically injured in the incident.

If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to contact police at 905-453-3311.

It is the latest incident in a recent string of carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area.

Between late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, police in Toronto and Durham responded to six carjackings.