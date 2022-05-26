Two armed men stole SUV from Brampton driveway: police
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Thursday, May 26, 2022 11:07PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 26, 2022 11:07PM EDT
An SUV was stolen from a driveway in Brampton Thursday evening by two armed men, Peel police said.
The carjacking happened in the area of Bramalea Road and Williams Parkway just before 10:30 p.m.
Police said two men with a weapon approached a person on their driveway and took their black Honda CRV.
The vehicle has a licence plate of CDMJ 238.
Police said no one was physically injured in the incident.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to contact police at 905-453-3311.
It is the latest incident in a recent string of carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area.
Between late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, police in Toronto and Durham responded to six carjackings.