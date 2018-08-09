Two armed suspects sought after bank robbery in Ajax
Police are seen at the Scotiabank branch on Ravenscroft Road in Pickering after a robbery on Aug. 9, 2018. (Craig Berry/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 9, 2018 12:56PM EDT
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Scotiabank branch in Ajax on Thursday morning and led officers on a brief chase in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.
Const. George Tudos said that police were called to a bank on Ravenscroft Road and Taunton Road West for a robbery.
He said two suspects with guns robbed the bank and then fled the scene in a vehicle, reportedly a grey minivan.
Police located the van travelling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 into Scarborough but called off the chase due to heavy traffic.
No suspect description was immediately available.
There are no reports of injuries to customers or staff at the bank.