Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Scotiabank branch in Ajax on Thursday morning and led officers on a brief chase in the westbound lanes of Highway 401.

Const. George Tudos said that police were called to a bank on Ravenscroft Road and Taunton Road West for a robbery.

He said two suspects with guns robbed the bank and then fled the scene in a vehicle, reportedly a grey minivan.

Police located the van travelling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 into Scarborough but called off the chase due to heavy traffic.

No suspect description was immediately available.

There are no reports of injuries to customers or staff at the bank.