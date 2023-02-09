An off-duty Niagara Region police officer helped store security guards subdue two suspects, one armed with a knife, after an attempted robbery at a Walmart in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

At around 6:30 p.m., the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) received a 911 call indicating there was a theft in progress at the Walmart at 7481 Oakwood Drive in Niagara Falls.

Police were advised that an off-duty NRPS officer was attempting to control an uncooperative suspect.

The female suspect had allegedly failed to pay for various items upon exiting the Walmart, and she was approached by store security and advised she was being place under arrest.

“As the suspect attempted to evade the pending arrest, an off-duty NRPS officer observed the interaction and identified themselves as a police officer before intervening and assisting security with the arrest,” NRPS said in a press release.

A male acquaintance of the female suspect then allegedly drew a knife and threatened to stab the off-duty officer.

“Responding on-duty uniformed officers arrived and took custody of the female shoplifter and the male acquaintance who was armed with a knife,” the release goes on to say.

“The off-duty officer did not sustain any injuries nor did either of the two suspects. The involved knife has been recovered and seized as evidence to the offence.”

Jodi Bella Poulin, 41, has been charged with shoplifting, and Wayne K.J. Giffiths, 47, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.

The two accused are Niagara Falls residents, and both have been released on undertakings, scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, EXT 1009501.