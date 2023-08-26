Peel police have shut down an unlicensed cannabis store in Mississauga and charged two men with drug-related offences.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant at Weed Releaf Cannabis, which police said is an illicit dispensary operating near Dundas and Hurontario Street.

Police said they seized various items during the search, including drugs, drug paraphernalia, Canadian money, televisions and a black BB gun.

As a result, they arrested 42-year-old Dennis Arenburg and 28-year-old Hong Anh Vu.

They are both facing charges of possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Vu has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused were released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Police said the property had been searched eight times before between Jan. 2019 and Dec. 2022 and had been the subject of numerous calls for service.

“This premise has shown a blatant disregard for law enforcement,” police said.

Working with the City of Mississauga, police said they have placed concrete blocks on all entrances of the store to ensure it cannot open.