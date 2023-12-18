Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Orillia last week.

The victim, who has since been identified as Kyle Farrows, was found deceased in a residence on Andrew Street South at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.

His death was initially classified as suspicious, however police later deemed it a homicide following the completion of an autopsy over the weekend.

So far a cause of death has not been released.

In a news release issued on Monday, police confirmed that they have taken two suspects into custody in connection with the investigation.

Orillia residents Mackenzie Harrod, 18, and Brian Allen Lancaster, 36, are both charged with second-degree murder.

Police say that the investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.