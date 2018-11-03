

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton back in June.

Officers responding to a call for a shooting found 21-year-old Brandon Hall deceased inside the basement of a residence on Martree Crescent near Stoneylake Avenue in the early morning hours of June 21.

It was Peel Region’s 13th homicide of 2018.

In a news release on Saturday morning, police said that they executed multiple search warrants in the Brampton area on Friday and arrested two suspects in connection with the case.

Evan Wright, 19, and Philip Fitzpatrick, 21, are both expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.