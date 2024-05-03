Two baby bald eagles have hatched in Toronto, just weeks after a bald eagle nest was spotted in the city for the first time ever.

The nest was spotted in early March at a location officials have kept secret to protect the wellbeing of the birds. Since then, two eaglets – baby eagles – have been spotted inside the nest.

After hatching, eaglets remain in their nest for up to three months while eating, resting and growing with care from their mother. They cannot fly immediately following their birth, and it takes around two months for them to learn to leave the nest.

The senior manager of restoration and infrastructure for the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), Karen McDonald, said ensuring safety is a priority.

“Toronto and Region Conservation Authority can confirm that two eagles are being raised in Toronto,” she said in a statement provided to CTV News Toronto. “Maintaining their habitat and ensuring their welfare are critical priorities for us, which is why we request that all media outlets continue to keep their location undisclosed.”

As of right now, the eaglet’s nest is the only documented nest in Toronto verified by the TRCA. In 2022, there were more than 2,600 bald eagle nests identified throughout the province.

The bald eagle was removed from Ontario’s Species at Risk List in 2023 and has since been seen in areas throughout Ontario.