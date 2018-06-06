

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police in Hamilton say two boys are facing charges after allegedly attacking a pair of security guards who had asked them to “move along.”

It's alleged that when the security guards noticed two youths loitering near an electrical box on Tuesday morning and asked them to move, the guards were attacked and threats of a gun and knife were made.

Police say a 49-year-old security fled on foot into live traffic while allegedly being chased by a 14-year-old holding a piece of scrap wood.

The second guard, a 67-year-old, came to the aid of his partner and police say he was hit in the head with the wood. Investigators say both guards received minor injuries.

A 14-year-old Hamilton boy is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

A 16-year-old Hamilton boy is charged with two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats.