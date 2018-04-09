

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two eight-year-old boys have been taken to hospital to be looked over after an unknown substance fell on them through a gymnasium roof at their North York school.

Toronto Police said that workers were re-tarring the roof at Derrydown Public School, near Keele Street and Finch Avenue, when the substance fell on some students.

Police initially reported that the substance was tar, but the school board later said that had not been confirmed.

Speaking with CP24, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird said a Grade 3 class was in the gym when one boy was struck on the back of the neck by the substance, while another was hit in the arm.

“My understanding is the young boy with the liquid on the arm was a little more serious, but obviously we’re looking after both of them and making sure they’re okay,” Bird said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the injuries were minor, but that both boys were being taken to hospital to be checked over.

Bird said that classes at the school are continuing as usual, but that the gymnasium has been closed off.

“The gym is off limits and obviously our staff will be trying to determine exactly what happened here,” Bird said.