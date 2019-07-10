

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two missing brothers who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been located safe and in good health, York Regional Police say.

The boys, ages two and four, had last been seen with their 70-year-old grandfather in Newmarket on Wednesday afternoon.

Police previously said that their grandfather dropped his wife off at a plaza across from Southlake Regional Health Centre, near Davis Dr. and Lundy's Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was supposed to go park the car, but instead drove away with the two boys in the vehicle.

An Amber Alert was then issued for the boys at around 3 a.m.

About 90 minutes later the two boys and their grandfather were found driving on Lakeshore Boulevard by members of the Toronto Police Service.

“There was no malicious intent here. The concern we had was for him (the grandfather) and his well-being. We can’t provide any medical information but we were concerned that he was lost and confused,” Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 on Thursday morning. ““He wasn’t from Newmarket, he was from Pickering and he wouldn’t have known where he was.”

Pattenden said that police first began looking for the boys and their grandfather on Wednesday afternoon and became increasingly concerned for their safety as time passed.

He said that they were located as a “direct result” of the Amber Alert.

“We had a missing vulnerable person with two very young kids, who were missing for a long time and we were concerned very much for all of their safety so the system works and it worked again today,” he said.