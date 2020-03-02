

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. - Two brothers in their 20s are facing murder charges after a homicide in Guelph, Ont.

City police say they were called to a local billiards hall early Saturday morning after reports of a fight.

They say a 27-year-old man died as a result of the fight, though they did not share details on the cause or time of death.

Police allege the two brothers, ages 22 and 26, fled the scene but were arrested moments later.

They're each charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police have not released the names of either the victim or the suspects.