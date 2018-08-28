

The Canadian Press





BALA, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people are facing charges after investigators seized cash and cocaine from a vehicle in Bala, Ont.

Police say they pulled the car over at about 10 p.m. on Monday, and seized a substantial amount of cocaine, $11,000 in cash and the vehicle itself.

They say a 45-year-old man from Muskoka Lakes, Ont., was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of traficking, two counts of possession and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 22-year-old woman, also from Muskoka Lakes, faces the same charges.

Police say the pair was released from custody and will appear in court in early October.