

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people have been charged after an 'emergency scam' targeting elderly, Polish-speaking people in Peel Region

Peel police said victims are allegedly called by suspects, who are claiming to be the victim's grandchild, child, or extended family member from Poland.

"The suspect tells the victim that they are in some kind of trouble and need immediate financial assistance," police said in a news release on Wednesday. "They insist to the victim that this is an urgent and embarrassing matter, and they do not want any other family members to know."

Police said in some occassions, the suspects allegedly advise the victims that they are a lawyer or police officer representing a relative.

Some of the alleged claims made by suspects include being in a car accident, being arrested for drunk driving, being trapped in another country and unable to leave, and needing immediate money for a land deal.

Investigators said they have arrested a 54-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both from Mississauga, on Monday.

They have been charged with defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime. The male suspect is facing additional charges of two counts of possession of identity documents and obstruct police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding the scam to contact police or Crime Stoppers.