

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two Brampton residents have been charged in a fail to remain collision involving a stolen cargo van last summer that left a 39-year-old cyclist dead.

Early in the morning on Aug. 1, 39-year-old Paul De Pledge was biking to work on Summerlea Road, near Walker Drive in Brampton when a large black trailer being hauled by a passing Nissan cargo van somehow came off of its hitch and slammed into him.

The driver of the white Nissan van continued driving.

De Pledge was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time the Nissan NV van was reported stolen and found abandoned about a ten minute drive away from where De Pledge was struck.

Witnesses in the area told police that two people got out of the van on Jasper Crescent and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Investigators released a surveillance camera image of a suspect standing near the van and trailer back in September.

On Sept. 28, a suspect identified as Joyce Pasiecznik, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, driving while disqualified, accessory after the fact to failure to remain causing death and accessory after the fact to criminal negligence causing death.

She appeared in court in Brampton on Oct. 9.

On Tuesday, police arrested a second suspect, identified as Pritpal Lehl, 40, and charged him with offences including theft under $5,000, failure to remain causing death, criminal negligence causing death and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Tuesday.