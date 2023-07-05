South Simcoe police have charged two people in connection with a multi-jurisdictional porch pirate investigation involving more than 300 victims across the province.

Police say they began their investigation in March, and eventually recovered a stolen vehicle, approximately $90,000 worth of jewelry and dozens of other personal items that had been shipped and mailed to victims.

The items belonged to victims spanning 16 different cities and towns across central Ontario.

“As a result of the continuing investigation by the Street Crime Unit, detectives were able to identify more than 300 victims of this crime spree,” police said in a press release.

“As a result of police executing several search warrants, investigators were able to locate and seize hundreds of items of stolen mail and property. Officers then completed the pain-staking process of returning the items to their rightful owners.”

Brian Murray, 32, of Barrie, and 25-year-old Lily Goguen, of no fixed address, have been charged with numerous offences, including multiple frauds, identity theft, mail theft and mischief. The charges date back one year and span the province, police say.

“Goguen is currently wanted and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers,” the release read.

“The original investigation involved our policing partners at York Regional Police, Barrie Police, Hamilton Police and Waterloo Regional Police. The crime spree consisted of thefts from residential properties and hotels in addition to complex identity theft and fraud occurrences.”

South Simcoe police say that as a result of the investigation, they executed two search warrants at a Hamilton hotel and on a vehicle seized in Innisfil, where they recovered a large quantity of stolen jewelry, clothing, watches, bank cards, government issued documents and personal mail.

“Police also seized 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 18 grams of suspected fentanyl,” the release went on to say.

“The South Simcoe Police Service is reminding residents to report thefts of parcels to police. We also encourage residents to be good neighbours, watch out for each other and report suspicious activity to police.”

The police force also shared a few tips for residents on how to protect themselves from mail and porch theft:

• “Ask to have packages delivered to your work (if allowed), a neighbour or a friend

• Track deliveries online to know when they will arrive and if possible, have packages delivered to a side or rear door, out of sight

• Remove packages from your porch quickly once they arrive

• Get a ‘safe drop’ or locked mailbox for packages”