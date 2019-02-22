

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two 18-year-old Toronto men have been charged in the death of a 29-year-old editor who was found shot behind the wheel of his car in the Kingsview area of Etobicoke last December.

Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Bouelvard at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 for a report of a blue Honda Civic that had struck a tree.

They arrived to find Jonathan Gayle-West in the driver’s seat of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gayle-West worked as a story editor with TSN and also worked at radio station TSN 1050.

His mother told CTV News Toronto that he was “very soft-spoken” and had a strong work ethic.

Colleagues at TSN mourned his loss, calling him “one of the friendliest and most ambitious people in the building.”

At the time of the incident, witnesses reported seeing two people fleeing the scene. Police had called them persons of interest.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested two suspects, identified as Samir Adem and Salman Ahmed.

Both were charged with second-degree murder.

They appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday.