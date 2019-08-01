

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





Two people are facing charges in connection with a string of robberies targeting pizza delivery drivers in York Region.

York Regional Police say between June 2 and July 26, five separate robberies involving pizza delivery drivers were reported in Richmond Hill.

According to police, the suspects would order pizza for delivery from local restaurants and when the delivery drivers arrived at the location provided, the suspects were outside waiting.

In one case, the suspects had knives and in the other incidents the perpetrators were carrying an imitation handgun, police say.

Police allege that the suspects stole food and money from the drivers.

The suspects were arrested after carrying out a fifth robbery, police say.

Gage Brister Johnston, 20, of no fixed address, and a 17-year-old Richmond Hill teen, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are each facing more than two dozen charges.

They have each been charged with five counts of robbery, five counts of carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of using an imitation firearm, five counts of theft under $5,000, and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The 17-year-old suspect has also been charged with failing to comply with a recognizance and breaching a peace bond.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact investigators at York Regional Police’s 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau.