

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men are now facing charges in connection with a shootout that led to a collision in the city’s Weston neighbourhood Tuesday.

Gunfire erupted in the area of Jane Street and Queens Drive at around 11:15 a.m. on April 9.

According to police, two groups of males encountered each other at a convenience store. Both groups pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.

One group fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The other group also tried to flee in a car, but collided with another vehicle head-on. That group then fled on foot, throwing away a gun nearby, police said.

Occupants from the vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries.

Police later located a weapon nearby.

Investigators said Thursday that they have arrested and charged two suspects in the case.

Cosmo James, 34, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Both James and Nathaniel Grant, 34, of Toronto, are facing a string of other charges as well, including possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a license, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and four counts each of breaching a prohibition order.

Police also said Thursday that they are looking for two other suspects in the case.

Dwight John, 22, of Toronto, is wanted for three counts of attempted murder, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a license, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, failing to comply with recognizance, and possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

Malik Christie, 20, of Toronto, is wanted forpossessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm without holding a license, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly without a licence, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, failing to comply with recognizance, and possessing a firearm obtained by crime.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.