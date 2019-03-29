

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they have arrested two men and are seeking a third after a man was stabbed and beaten with a plank of wood in Little India last week.

Toronto police say that at 4:20 a.m. on March 22, the victim was in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East when a 42-year-old male suspect approached him and the two struck up a conversation.

Investigators say the 42-year-old suspect lured the victim a short distance away, reportedly into a laneway, where they allegedly struck him over the head with a length of lumber and stabbed him.

Since the assault, two men, identified as Andrew Footit, 42, and David MacKinnon-Desmond, 24, were detained and charged with attempted murder.

A third suspect, identified as Steven Kishna, 38, is sought for attempted murder.

His image was released to the public on Friday.

Kishna is described as five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He has a manicured beard and was last seen wearing brown and black Timberland boots, dark green pants and a dark green jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500.