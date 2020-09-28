Two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in Kitchener have been found safe.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday morning that the children had been found and that a woman had been arrested.

Just before midnight Monday police said that during the alledged abduction "two males received stab wounds and have been taken to hospital" and that two individuals had been arrested in connection with the incident.

It is not clear how the stabbing is connected to the children going missing. Police said their investigation is ongoing.