

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two children and an adult were rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after they were attacked by their family dog at a home in Aurora on Thursday night.

It happened at a residence near Bayview Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad at around 9 p.m.

Police say that the dog bit the two children and that the adult was then injured while intervening in the attack.

The dog was later killed in that ensuing altercation, sources have told CP24.

The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear.

York Regional Police and the Ontario SPCA are both investigating.