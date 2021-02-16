A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a mound of snow that was being pushed by a plow in Whitby on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the boy and another girl around the same age were playing beside a fence on the grounds of Julie Payette Public School at around 9:40 a.m. when the incident happened.

The boy was administered CPR at the scene and was then taken to a local hospital. Durham police, however, now say that he has been transported to a trauma centre in Toronto. The girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The Ministry of Labour has been notified and our Criminal Investigations Bureau as well as our Traffic Services Branch will be conducting a joint investigation,” Const. Conrad Wong told reporters at the scene. “It is still early in the investigation and we will be looking at all avenues.”

Wong said that the plow was operating in a residential area on the other side of the schools fence when the incident occurred.

He said that the children, meanwhile, were playing just on the other side of the fence line on school property.

At this point it remains unclear whether the children were buried underneath the snow or were just hit by it.

“If you are playing by the snow banks just make sure it is clear and there isn’t any heavy machinery or plows in the area while you are playing there,” Wong said.