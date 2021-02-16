A 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being buried underneath a mound of snow that was being pushed by a piece of snow removal equipment in Whitby on Tuesday morning.

Police say that the boy and another girl around the same age were playing beside a fence on the grounds of Julie Payette Public School at around 9:40 a.m. when the incident happened.

Police say that the boy was buried underneath the snow and the girl was halfway in the snow when they were discovered by classmates and staff.

The boy was administered CPR at the scene and was then taken to a local hospital. Durham police, however, now say that he has been transported to a trauma centre in Toronto for further treatment. The girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

“The Ministry of Labour has been notified and our Criminal Investigations Bureau as well as our Traffic Services Branch will be conducting a joint investigation,” Const. Conrad Wong told reporters at the scene. “It is still early in the investigation and we will be looking at all avenues.”

Wong said that the snow removal equipment was operating in a residential area on the other side of the school's fence when the incident occurred. He said that the children, meanwhile, were playing just on the other side of the fence line on school property.

Images from the scene on Tuesday afternoon showed that the fence had partially collapsed, presumably as a result of the impact.

In a statement, the Durham District School Board said that the children were both students at the school but were outside playing during morning recess.

The board said that staff at the school and emergency services “quickly attended to the two children to provide medical assistance” following the incident.

“To ensure the safety and well-being of other students, they were brought back inside the school and support is being provided to school staff and students who may have been impacted by seeing or hearing about the incident,” the statement notes. “Our thoughts are with the child in hospital and we are hoping for a quick recovery.”

Police have said that it is too early to determine whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

They say that all individuals involved in the incident will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“If you are playing by the snow banks just make sure it is clear and there isn’t any heavy machinery or plows in the area while you are playing there,” Wong said.