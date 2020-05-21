

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two children are in hospital after a dog attack in Aurora Thursday evening.

York Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Bayview Avenue and Vandorf Sideroad just before 9 p.m.

Police said the children were bitten by the family’s dog and were taken to a Toronto hospital.

The conditions of the children are unknown at this time. Police said one of the children’s parents was also taken to a hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, police said.