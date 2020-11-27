Two children taken to hospital following collision on Highway 401 in Pickering
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering. (Chopper 24)
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 7:51PM EST
Two children have been injured in a collision on Highway 401 in Pickering Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Westney Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Police said multiple people have been injured, including two children.
They have been transported to SickKids hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Several eastbound lanes of the highway are blocked due to the collision.
More to come…