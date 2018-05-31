

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two companies that provide fire inspections services are facing charges under the Ontario Fire Code after they allegedly failed to “inspect, test, maintain and repair fire systems.”

Toronto Fire Services say the charges relate to alleged violations of the fire code at a commercial building located at 1100 Birchmount Road and condominium buildings located at 77 and 99 Harbour Square.

They have charged Advanced Detection Technologies Corp. and individuals James Singer, Rauf Ahmad and Jamia Talimul with two charges in relation to the fire code violations at 1100 Birchmount Road, including failure to a ensure a person performs the inspection, test, repair, replacement and alteration of a fire alarm system and failure to ensure a person performs the inspection, test, repair, replacement and alteration of a fire alarm system

Toronto Fire Services has also charged York Fire Protection and individuals Keyong Tao Bushra Rauf, Maf-Bar Consell Ltee., Dave Daniels, and Rauf Ahmad with offences relating to fire code violations at 77 and 99 Harbour Square.

Those charges include failure to ensure a person performs the inspection, test, repair, replacement and alteration of a fire alarm system, failure to ensure elevators are tested, failure to ensure emergency power systems are inspected, tested and maintained, and failure to ensure an annual inspection is conducted for tanks for fire protection, tank supporting structures and water supply systems.

“The Ontario Fire Code requires fire and life safety systems such as fire alarm systems, sprinklers, emergency generators, elevators and emergency lighting be inspected, tested, repaired, replaced and altered in accordance with specific standards to ensure the health and safety of the public and responding firefighters.,” a press release from Toronto Fire Services states. “The penalties for violations run up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail for individuals and up to $100,000 for a corporation.”

Toronto Fire Services says it is “continuing its investigation into other properties that may have been impacted” to ensure that there are no additional fire code violations.

Officials from Toronto Fire Services will hold a news conference to discuss the investigation with reporters at 10:30 a.m.