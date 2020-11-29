One male victim is without vital signs and another is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Oshawa, police say.

A staff sergeant with Durham Regional Police says they were called to Simcoe Street South and Athol Street East sometime after 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was without vital signs and the other was in critical condition.

Both of the victims were rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said roads would be closed in the immediate area for some time to allow for an investigation.