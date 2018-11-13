

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Brantford overnight Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

Police said a Piper-Arrow plane crashed at the Brantford Municipal Airport, located at 110 Aviation Avenue, at some point overnight.

Members of Brant County OPP responded to the scene at around 8 a.m. along with paramedics and fire services.

Both occupants of the plane were pronounced dead following the crash and the names of the victims have not been released.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating the crash.