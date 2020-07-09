

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people are dead after a vehicle drove off a second-store parking garage in Vaughan Thursday afternoon, fatally striking a pedestrian.

It happened outside a plaza on Keele Street south of Rutherford Road at 1:22 p.m.

York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden told CP24 a white Audi Q7 was in a second-storey parking garage when "for reasons that are under investigation, drove across that parking lot, right over through a fence and off the second-storey."

A female pedestrian was hit in the process, Pattenden said.

When officers arrived, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Pattenden said the driver of the vehicle was without vital signs and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

A female passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

"It's quite a dynamic scene," Pattenden said. "Our investigators will be looking at all factors whether it be medical, speed, whatever it might be. They'll be looking at all of the evidence in this case."

Members of the York Regional Police Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

"We also have our investigators here canvassing the area for video surveillance, and it's likely that there will be some video surveillance in the area, which we'll definitely aid in this investigation," Pattenden said.