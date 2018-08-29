

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are dead and three others are fighting for their life in hospital after a collision near Stratford on Tuesday night.

According to police, a minivan and an SUV collided at the intersection of Perth Line 26 and Perth Road 122 shortly before 6 p.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Two others were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and police are withholding the identity of the victims pending next-of-kin notification.

The intersection was closed for several hours and OPP Technical Collision Investigators were called to the scene to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Hydro crews were also brought in to repair a hydro pole damaged in the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.