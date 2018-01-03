

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are dead after an SUV slammed into a pole in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Scarborough early this morning.

The collision occurred near Warden Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Paramedics said it appears the driver of the vehicle lost control, went airborne, and wrapped the SUV around a pole.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

“We don’t have information as to the genders or in terms of their identities. We are still trying to ascertain that,” Const. Prash Niranjan told reporters at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The bodies could not be removed from the vehicle at the scene. Niranjan said they will be extricated from the SUV at the Centre of Forensic Science.

"We will be doing an autopsy on the driver to see if there is any sort of factors in terms of alcohol or anything else that played a factor in this collision," he said.

"Further tests will be done on the vehicle itself. We will be looking at any sort of indication it can give us from speed and any sort of braking or any sort of maneuvering that took place."

Weather conditions will also be examined when determining possible causes for the crash, Niranjan said.

The eastbound collector and express lanes were shut down at Warden Avenue earlier this morning but all express lanes are now currently open. One left collector lane remains closed as crews repair a guard rail.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact the Toronto detachment of the OPP.