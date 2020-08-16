

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people are dead, and one is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision in Brant County Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Baptist Church Road and County Road 22 around 1:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Ed Sanchuk said two motorcycles were travelling north on County Road 22 when they collided with an eastbound pickup truck on Baptist Church Road.

Occupants of both motorcycles were ejected from their vehicles as a result of the crash, Sanchuk said.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

The driver of the second motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries in hospital, Sanchuk said.

The passenger of the second motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanchuk said the pickup truck driver then collided with an SUV while it was stopped at the stop sign on the westbound lane of Baptist Church Road.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Sanchuk said he is cooperating with the police.

The occupants of the SUV did not sustain any injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

OPP have closed County Road 22 from Regional Road 52 to Big Creek Road, and Baptist Church Road between Onondaga Townline and Mulligan Road.