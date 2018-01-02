

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man and two dogs were rescued from a Mississauga home after a fire tore through the residence early Tuesday morning.

The fire started at around 3:30 a.m. at a semi-detached house on Lundene Road.

One male who was in the house at the time managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews also rescued two dogs from the residence.

Reports from the scene suggest the home sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire.

The cause and origin of the blaze is still under investigation but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.