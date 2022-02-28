Two people have been taken to hospital following a collision that shut down all northbound lanes of Highway 410 in Brampton.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Queen Street at around 8:45 p.m.

The collision involved two vehicles and both drivers sustained injuries, Ontario Provincial Police said.

One of them was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries while the other was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

One of the drivers has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving, OPP said.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway at Queen Street. It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.