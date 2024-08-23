Two drivers seriously injured in Aurora crash: police
Two drivers were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2024.
Published Friday, August 23, 2024 10:26AM EDT
Two drivers have serious injuries after a crash in Aurora on Friday, York Regional Police say.
It happened on Bathurst Street, between Wellington and Kennedy streets, police said in a post to X.
Images from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles on the roadway. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
Police said their investigation it in its early stages and Bathurst Street is closed in the immediate area. Motorists are asked to expect delays.