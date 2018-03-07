

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has laid charges against two Durham Regional police officers in connection with an arrest in Oshawa that left a man seriously injured almost a year ago.

The incident dates back to the night of April 26 of 2017, according to the Special Investigations Unit – an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

At around 9 p.m., officers pulled a vehicle over on Bruce Street, near Celina Street. A 35-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle then became involved in an interaction with the officers, the SIU said in a news release.

The passenger was arrested and taken to a police station. A short time later an ambulance transported him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Investigators did not disclose exactly what injuries the man suffered.

The SIU announced charges against two officers Wednesday.

Constable James Edward Scholts, 42, and Constable Thomas Broadfoot, 35, are each facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, one count of obstructing justice and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

The two officers are set to make a court appearance on March 22.

The SIU has said it won’t be commenting on the case further while it is before the courts.