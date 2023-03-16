

The Canadian Press





Edmonton police say two officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex and it's believed the suspect killed himself.

Police Chief Dale McFee said Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were shot by a man as they entered the building in the city's northwest and approached the suite.

“I can't tell you how devastated we are with their loss,” he told reporters Thursday, as Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis and other dignitaries stood by.

“At this time, all indications are they did not have a chance to discharge their firearms.”

McFee said other officers rushed the wounded officers to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

He said it's believed the suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

A woman related to the suspect was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in stable but serious condition, McFee added.

McFee said the police service is devastated and condolences have been pouring in from other forces across the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a message on Twitter.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe,” he wrote.

“The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I'm sending my condolences to the officers' loved ones and colleagues - we're here for you.”

The killings are the first among the Edmonton Police Service since 2015, when Const. Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was using a battering ram to enter a residence when he was shot numerous times through the door. Another officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, was struck by a round that penetrated his body armour and survived.

Before that, Const. Ezio Faraone was shot and killed while responding to an armed robbery in 1990.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 16, 2023.