Two elderly people were rushed to a local trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision Sunday night in downtown Toronto, according to Toronto paramedics.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Bay and Richmond streets.

Toronto police said two vehicles collided causing one of them to flip over.

Bay Street was blocked in both directions as police investigated. Traffic on westbound Richmond Street was also impacted. Roads in that area have since reopened.

