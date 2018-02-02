

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two employees sustained minor injuries following an armed robbery at a bank in Burlington on Thursday night, police say.

The robbery occurred at a Scotiabank branch on Dundas Street near Appleby Line at around 7:50 p.m.

Halton police say that three male suspects entered the bank and approached the tellers. At the point, police say that one of the suspects brandished a handgun while the two others assaulted the tellers and made a demand for money.

The suspects subsequently fled the scene on foot after being given an undisclosed quantity of cash. They were last seen running southbound away from the bank.