A Walmart employee and a Sobeys employee in Vaughan have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Walmart employee worked at the 1900 Major Mackenzie Drive location while the Sobeys employee worked at the 441 Clark Avenue West, Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua posted on Twitter Sunday evening.

The Walmart employee exhibited symptoms on April 15 and worked at the store on April 17 between 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and April 20 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Sobeys employee showed symptoms on April 27. The individual was last at the job on April 26.

Bevilacqua said York Region Public Health identified two close contacts who are symptomatic. The two employees last worked on April 25 and April 26, respectively.

According to York Region Public Health, the City of Vaughan has 692 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.