Two female pedestrians taken to hospital after collision in Eglinton West
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023 9:36PM EDT
Two pedestrians have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Eglinton West on Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say the collision occurred in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Kane Avenue, east of Keele Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they initially located one female pedestrian with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Officers later found a second female victim, police said. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.