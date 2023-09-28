Police have recovered two Ferrari’s that were stolen from Ontario earlier this year and subsequently re-registered in Alberta using fraudulent vehicle identification numbers.

The first vehicle was seized after police pulled over its driver for a traffic violation in downtown Edmonton on Sept. 12.

At the same time, the Alberta RCMP North Auto Theft Unit was conducting an investigation into two stolen Ferraris.

In a news release issued, on Thursday, police said that investigators soon realized that the stolen Ferrari was connected to that initial investigation.

Three days later on Sept. 15, members of the RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence in Leduc County and seized another stolen Ferrari.

Police say that both stolen vehicles had been given fraudulent vehicle identification numbers and re-registered in Alberta.

The vehicles included a 2017 Ferrari 488 and a 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo and had a combined value of nearly $1 million, police say.

Police have since charged two Edmonton residents with a number of offences related to the investigation, including possession of property obtained by crime.

At this point, it is not immediately clear where in Ontario the Ferraris were stolen from.

Police say that both vehicles were stolen within the past year.