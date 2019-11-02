

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A captain with Toronto Fire Services is in the intensive care unit at a downtown hospital after he and another firefighter fell off the roof of a vacant building while battling a three-alarm blaze earlier this morning.

The fire broke out at an abandoned home in the area of Jarvis and Shuter streets early Saturday morning.

Speaking at the scene of the fire, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop said the two firefighters were ventilating the building when they fell off of the roof.

“They were up on the roof performing ventilation, trying to cut holes in the roof to release the hot gases and smoke, which is normal practice for any fire,” Jessop said.

“But there was a significant volume of smoke and the firefighters thought they were stepping off onto a ledge and unfortunately there was no ledge. They ended up falling down well over three storeys.”

Jessop said within minutes, the firefighters were transported by paramedics to the trauma centre at St. Michael’s Hospital.

One firefighters suffered a broken leg and is expected to be released from hospital later today.

The second firefighter, a captain with Toronto Fire Services, sustained “substantial” injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Jessop confirmed.

“We’ve brought the captain’s family down so the family is with the captain right now. Certainly the thoughts and prayers of all of us from Toronto Fire are with the captain and his family,” Jessop said. “Hopefully he pulls through.”

Jessop said a little over a year ago, another firefighter was injured after falling off of a roof while battling a fire at an abandoned building on Mutual Street.

“This is not uncommon and to very honest, it is angering the amount of fires we have in vacant buildings in Toronto,” he said.

“These are the risks our firefighters, the women and men, take every day to protect the city.”

The @TorontoPolice are thinking of our injured @Toronto_Fire Firefighters and their families and colleagues today. As First Responder partners we are with you today @ChiefPeggTFS. — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) November 2, 2019

Mayor John Tory visited the scene of the fire this morning and confirmed that the critically injured firefighter is a 36-year veteran of Toronto Fire Services.

"Even our deputy chief here at one time, this was his captain… (he) could have retired by now but like a lot of them, they have a great passion for their work," Tory said.

City will look at ways to make sites more secure

He added that officials are looking into the possibility that someone got into the boarded up building and started the fire.

"The building is one of those older buildings that they think somebody might have been inside… that somehow set a fire. This has been a recurring problem for them (firefighters) in the last few months, these closed heritage buildings," Tory said.

He added that the city will have to take a look at how to improve safety at these sites.

"We just cannot have the lives of people… put at risk by the fact that people can get into these buildings over and over again," Tory said, adding that a fence may be an option for keeping members of the public out.

"We cannot have our firefighters, and police officers, and other first responders put at risk by these buildings being too accessible. So I’m going to take that back to city hall on Monday and we’ll see what we can do to make things better."

The investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway but is in the "preliminary stage at best," Jessop said.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.